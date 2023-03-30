SHEL

Shell names Tony Nunan as its first chief of staff

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

March 30, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Thursday Tony Nunan will undertake the newly created senior role of the chief of staff and corporate relations, while Cecile Wake would take over from Nunan as Chair of Shell Australia.

Under the new role, Nunan will report to Sawan and be based in London, the company said, adding that Wake would replace Nunan, effective May 22.

