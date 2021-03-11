Shell names former BHP boss Mackenzie as chairman

(Adds detail)

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday announced former BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie as its next chairman to succeed Charles Holliday who will step down on May 18 after serving six years in the role.

Mackenzie, who left BHP Group last year after serving as CEO of the mining group from 2013 to 2019, joined Shell's board in October 2020.

Before that he worked at Rio Tinto for three years following a 22-year career in BP , where he held senior roles in oil and gas exploration, research and development and chemicals.

Mackenzie will help CEO Ben van Beurden navigate Shell through its plans to shift away from oil and gas towards power trading and low-carbon businesses to sharply reduce greenhouse emissions by mid-century.

