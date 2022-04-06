SHEL

Shell, Mitsubishi wind power consortium to produce 'green hydrogen' -Yomiuri

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Shell Plc aim to produce 400,000 tonnes of "green hydrogen" in 2030 through the companies' European offshore wind power project, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Dutch renewable energy firm Eneco, owned by Mitsubishi and Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T, has decided to invest 10% in a joint venture that includes Shell, Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL and others, for the project, the paper said.

The hydrogen would be produced through wind power instead of natural gas in a bid to reduce the fuel's carbon footprint, the Yomiuri said.

