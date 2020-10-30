Dividends
SHLX

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 02, 2020

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SHLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SHLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.23, the dividend yield is 19.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHLX was $9.23, representing a -59.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.70 and a 61.93% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

SHLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). SHLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.5. Zacks Investment Research reports SHLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.97%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SHLX as a top-10 holding:

  • InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an decrease of -40.05% over the last 100 days.

