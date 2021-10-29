Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 01, 2021

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -34.78% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.3, the dividend yield is 9.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHLX was $12.3, representing a -25.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 50.55% increase over the 52 week low of $8.17.

SHLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). SHLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports SHLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.93%, compared to an industry average of -10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the shlx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHLX as a top-10 holding:

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an decrease of -2.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHLX at 1.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.