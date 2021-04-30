Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SHLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.14, the dividend yield is 11.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHLX was $16.14

SHLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). SHLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27. Zacks Investment Research reports SHLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.27%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHLX as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MLPA with an increase of 25.3% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHLX at 5.54%.

