Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SHLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SHLX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SHLX was $11.49, representing a -45.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.01 and a 101.58% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

SHLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). SHLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports SHLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.26%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SHLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SHLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SHLX as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SHLX at 7.47%.

