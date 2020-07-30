Shell Midstream Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SHLX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/3/20, Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.46, payable on 8/14/20. As a percentage of SHLX's recent stock price of $11.56, this dividend works out to approximately 3.98%, so look for shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP to trade 3.98% lower — all else being equal — when SHLX shares open for trading on 8/3/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SHLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 15.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SHLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SHLX's low point in its 52 week range is $5.70 per share, with $22.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.61.

In Thursday trading, Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are currently down about 2.5% on the day.

