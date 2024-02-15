News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

Shell may drop Norway offshore wind bid on business case concerns

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

February 15, 2024 — 01:44 am EST

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

OSLO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Energy major Shell SHEL.L may yet pull out of an ongoing tender for Norway's first commercial offshore wind farm, with question marks remaining over the project's profitability, the company's country manager said.

Shell, which is part of a consortium with two local Norwegian utilities, has applied for pre-qualification to build Norway's first bottom-fixed offshore wind farm at Soerlige Nordsjoe II, in the North Sea.

However, the business case was "not looking great", Shell's Norway country manager Marianne Olsnes, told an energy conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

"We might not bid," Olsnes said during a panel discussion.

While no final decision has been made, the tender conditions were "very challenging", Olsnes told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Energy companies were asked to develop certain parts of the project that are usually handled by grid operators, while the power is to be delivered to a market that is not interested in higher-cost electricity, she said.

"But of course, we are not done with the pre-qualification, so we don't even know whether we are still in the game," she added.

The tender offers the opportunity to build bottom-fixed wind turbines with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts (GW), in what Norway hopes will be the starting point for massive offshore power developments in the years leading up to 2040.

Despite an offer of subsidies amounting to 23 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion), industry representatives and lobby groups still question whether this is sufficient.

The global offshore wind industry has been struggling with soaring inflation, interest rate hikes and increased costs in the supply chain.

Olsnes said she did not rule out that Shell might still be interested in a planned floating wind tender or future offshore wind auctions.

($1 = 10.5869 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.