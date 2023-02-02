SHEL

Shell makes record $40 billion annual profit

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

February 02, 2023 — 02:12 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, it said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed the energy giant to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.

The British company also posted record fourth-quarter profit of $9.8 billion on the back of a strong recovery in earnings from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, beating analyst forecasts for an $8 billion profit.

Annual annual earnings reached $39.9 billion, doubling from a year earlier and far exceeding the previous record of $31 billion in 2008.

Shell also announced a new $4 billion share buyback programme over the next three months, unchanged from the previous three months.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.