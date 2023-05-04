Shell makes $9.65 bln profit in first quarter, beating forecasts

Adds details

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L made a net profit of $9.65 billion in the first three months of the year, it said on Thursday, dropping slightly from the previous quarter as energy prices cooled but still beating forecasts.

Shell kept its dividend unchanged at $0.2875 per share and also kept the rate of its share repurchase programme stable at $4 billion over the next three months.

Net profit beat a company-provided forecast of $8 billion.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

