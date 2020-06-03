Shell looks to raise $2 bln from sale of stake in Queensland LNG facilities

MELBOURNE, June 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L is looking to looking to raise more than $2 billion from the sale of a 26.25% stake in the common facilities at its Queensland Curtis LNG plant in Australia, according to a sale flyer seen by Reuters.

The sale, being run by Rothschild & Co, is described as a "multi-billion-dollar investment opportunity" is due to be completed in 2020, the document showed.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1419;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.