Shell, Linde Collaborate for Low-Carbon Ethylene Technology

Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.A announced a partnering agreement with Linde plc LIN on ethane-oxidative dehydrogenation (“E-ODH”) technology for the production of ethylene on a global basis. It is a chemical reaction that provides an additional way of ethane steam cracking, while offering economic benefits, the associate production of acetic acid and significantly bringing down the carbon footprint for better ecological impact through the electrification of power input.

The two companies have been working independently for E-ODH development for a number of years. The agreement will unite their complementary patent positions, competency level and their common purpose to attain a carbon-neutral future. The agreement will speed up the process of the emerging technology across the vast chemical sector, with Linde commercializing it to customers as EDHOX.

By adopting the EDHOX method, the petrochemical industry has been provided with a low-carbon process along with an alternative cost-efficient route for ethylene production, per John van der Velden, senior vice president Global Sales & Technology at Linde Engineering.

The collaboration contributes to the expansion of Shell’s global petrochemical market and strengthens Linde's EDHOX technology position and expertise in this area. For decades, Linde has been actively developing technologies for the industry’s sustainable growth from efficiency enhancements to carbon management and new process routes.

Per Thomas Casparie, vice president of Shell’s global chemicals, base chemicals are being regenerated into a series of finished products that would help the society address climate change. On its part, Shell’s objective to reduce carbon emissions from the manufacture of chemicals could lead to a striking reduction in air pollutants, and thus a significant impact on the lives.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Hague, Netherlands, Shell is a multinational oil and gas company. It is the biggest company in the world in terms of revenues, and is one of the six oil and gas supermajors. Shell is vertically integrated and is active in every area of the oil and gas industry, including exploration and production, refining, distribution and marketing, petrochemicals, power generation, and trading. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Its shares have lost 24.5% compared to the industry’s 16.9% decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.