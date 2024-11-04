Shell Launches Strategic Share Buy-back Program

News & Insights

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has initiated a share buy-back program, purchasing a significant number of shares on November 4, 2024, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. The transactions were executed across various trading platforms, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited managing the trading independently. This move aligns with Shell’s financial strategies and regulatory compliance in both UK and EU markets.

