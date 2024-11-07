Shell Launches Major Share Buy-Back Initiative

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has initiated a significant share buy-back program, purchasing over 1.7 million shares on November 7, 2024, as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder value. The buy-back, which involves transactions on multiple trading venues, is managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and will continue until January 2025. This move reflects Shell’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders while adhering to the relevant regulatory frameworks.

