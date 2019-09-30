Shell Issues Q3 Trading Update

(RTTNews) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS-B, RDSB.L, RDSA.L, RDS-A) announced Monday the introduction of the publication of a quarterly update, starting with the third quarter 2019.

In its third-quarter trading update, in the Integrated Gas, the company expects production between 930 and 960 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, and LNG liquefaction volumes between 9.00 and 9.30 million tonnes.

For the third quarter, the company expects to deliver strong trading and optimisation performance.

In the Upstream, production is expected to be between 2,600 and 2,650 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Natural Gas Liquids and gas prices continue to be disconnected from Brent compared to last year's third quarter.

In Downstream, both refinery availability and Chemicals manufacturing plant availability are expected to be between 90% and 92%.

Oil Products sales volumes would be between 6,700 and 7,350 thousand barrels per day, and chemicals sales volumes would be between 3,900 and 4,000 thousand tonnes.

As per previous disclosures, price sensitivity at Shell group level is $6 billion per annum per $10 per barrel Brent price movement.

Further, the company said it will publish the quarterly consensus collected for cash flow from operations (or CFFO. Jessica Uhl, CFO of Royal Dutch Shell said: "In response to feedback from our investor community we are introducing this new quarterly process. This is a further step in Shell's ongoing journey to enhance disclosures and increase transparency."

