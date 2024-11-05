Shell Initiates Strategic Share Buyback Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has initiated a share buyback program, purchasing over 1 million shares on November 5, 2024, across various trading venues. This move is part of a larger strategy announced in October, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited handling trades until January 2025. The buyback is conducted under strict regulatory guidelines to manage the company’s share capital efficiently.

