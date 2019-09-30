Shell initiates quarterly outlook, sees higher Q3 LNG volumes

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Monday introduced a quarterly outlook, forecasting higher liquefied natural gas output and charges of up to $850 million for the third quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said that after discussions with investors, the Anglo-Dutch energy company would release outlooks ahead of quarterly results "to enhance disclosures and increase transparency".

Shell expects LNG production to be 930,000 and 960,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) for the third quarter, it said, up from the 924,000 boed it reported a year earlier.

The company reports third-quarter results on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Ron Bousso in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.