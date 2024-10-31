News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Initiates $3.5 Billion Share Buyback

October 31, 2024 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has launched a $3.5 billion share buyback program aimed at reducing its issued share capital, with plans to complete the initiative by January 2025. The program will involve repurchasing shares on both London and Netherlands exchanges, aligning with regulatory standards. This move is expected to impact the company’s stock market presence and shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.