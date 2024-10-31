Shell Initiates $3.5 Billion Share Buyback

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has launched a $3.5 billion share buyback program aimed at reducing its issued share capital, with plans to complete the initiative by January 2025. The program will involve repurchasing shares on both London and Netherlands exchanges, aligning with regulatory standards. This move is expected to impact the company’s stock market presence and shareholder value.

