Shell Hits Gas & Condensate in Bratwurst-1 Exploration Well

Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDS.A has been successful in finding gas and condensate in Bratwurst-1 exploration well at its Browse Basin offshore Western Australia.

Drilling of this new discovery under the title AC/P64, located 160 kilometers northeast of the Shell-owned Prelude, was completed on Dec 4. This 78-day campaign was concluded within a year and a half from the time of bidding and 12 months from winning the title award. This discovery will provide a future tie-back opportunity for Prelude FLNG facility.

With this finding, Shell takes a step forward to achieve its goal of cleaner energy. The company also shows how through exploration, it is developing a sturdy pipeline of discoveries to support its Western Australian assets wherein LNG is of prime focus.

Australian Shell has been making lucrative investments in large projects since the inception of its business down under in 1901.

Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility in Australia will handle production, liquefaction, storage and transfer of LNG at sea along with processing, exporting and condensation of liquefied petroleum gas. The facility has a production capacity of 5.3 million tons per annum (mtpa) of liquids with LNG accounting for 3.6 mtpa or 68% of the total capacity.

Being a significant project in its portfolio, Prelude FLNG is a path-breaking facility for the emergence of floating LNG. Notably, it is also the first and the most versatile among the slew of projects planned by the company. The facility will enable Shell to unlock new offshore energy sources and provide LNG around the world.

In October 2019, management of Shell’s QGC business announced that the 500th cargo consignment of LNG left the shores of Curtis Island, Queensland from its LNG plant. In June, the company's first shipment of LNG began its voyage from its Prelude FLNG facility located 295 miles north east of Broome in Western Australia.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. It is involved in all phases of the petroleum industry from exploration to final processing and delivery.

Shell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the energy space are Phillips 66 PSX, Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC and RGC Resources Inc. RGCO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

