Shell head of M&A Jackson to depart after leadership reshuffle

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Shell's head of mergers and acquisitions Katie Jackson will depart in June following Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan's broad restructure of the British energy giant's leadership.

Jackson joined Shell following the $53 billion acquisition of smaller rival BG Group in 2016. She became executive vice president for acquisition and divestment and new business development in August 2021.

Shell's merger and acquisition division will be headed by Greg Gut, currently head of treasury and corporate finance.

A company spokesperson confirmed both changes.

Sawan made several leadership changes after taking office in January, including adding a new chief of staff role, combining the oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions, and placing the renewables business in the downstream division.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.