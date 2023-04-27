Shell head of M&A Jackson to depart after leadership reshuffle

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Shell's head of mergers and acquisitions Katie Jackson will depart in June following Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan's broad restructure of the British energy giant's leadership.

Jackson joined Shell following the $53 billion acquisition of smaller rival BG Group in 2016. She became executive vice president for acquisition and divestment and new business development in August 2021.

A company spokesperson confirmed she would depart in June.

Sawan made several leadership changes after taking office in January, including adding a new chief of staff role, combining the oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions, and placing the renewables business in the downstream division.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

