Shell has given up specific targets for carbon offsets- CEO

Adds CEO quote, background on offsets

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L has given up on specific spending and volume targets for carbon offsets, also known as nature-based solutions (NBS), Chief Executive Wael Sawan told the Energy Intelligence Forum on Tuesday.

Shell had previously said it wanted to invest around $100 million a year on offsets and use credits worth up to 120 million tons of CO2 equivalent per year by 2030.

"Both numbers we have retired," Sawan said speaking via video link after climate protesters blocked the entrance to the conference in London for several hours.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Ron Bousso and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.