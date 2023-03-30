Commodities
SHEL

Shell halts Singapore biofuels, base oil projects

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

March 30, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Shell has decided not to go ahead with two projects it was studying to produce biofuels and base oils in Singapore, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that we are stopping the exploration of two projects – a biofuels unit and a Group II base oil plant in Singapore," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"We will continue supplying base oil and lubricants, as well as biofuels, to our customers in Singapore and the region."

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((trixie.yap@thomsonreuters.com;))

