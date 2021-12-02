Shell halts Prelude LNG production, loading after power outage

MELBOURNE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L shut production and halted loading of a cargo at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) site off northwestern Australia following a power outage, a Shell spokesperson said on Friday.

There is no time frame yet for restoring output at the 3.6 million tonne a year facility, she said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.