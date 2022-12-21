SHEL

Shell halts Prelude LNG output off Australia after fire

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

December 21, 2022 — 07:04 pm EST

Written by Sonali Paul for Reuters ->

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L suspended gas production at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) site off Western Australia following a small fire on Wednesday that was rapidly extinguished, a Shell spokesperson said.

She gave no timeline for restoring output at the 3.6 million tonnes a year facility, but said the fire was much less serious than one that shut Prelude a year ago.

"Production has been temporarily suspended and an investigation into the cause of the incident is underway," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We will work methodically through the stages in the process to recommence production with safety and stability foremost in mind," she said.

The fire was detected on the Prelude vessel in a turbine enclosure and contained using a hand-held extinguisher, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Sonali.Paul@thomsonreuters.com; +61 407 119 523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.