Shell, Gerdau to create solar power joint venture in Brazil

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L and Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA said on Monday they had reached a binding agreement to create a 50-50 joint venture for the development, construction and operation of a new solar farm in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

The solar farm, which is expected to have an installed capacity of about 260 megawatt-peak (MWp), should be built in 2023, after the companies reach a final investment decision.

The agreement also requires approval from Brazil's electricity and antitrust regulators.

According to the companies, 50% of the power generated by the solar farm would supply Gerdau's steelmaking units in Brazil, while the other half would be traded on the free market through Shell's local unit Shell Energy Brasil.

The deal comes as both companies look to pursue renewable energy solutions and meet their targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

