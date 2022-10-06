SHEL

Shell focusing spending on gas infrastructure, supplying LNG plants

Ron Bousso Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shell is focusing its short-term investments on new natural gas infrastructure and boosting supplies to existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, an executive said on Thursday.

"In the short term our focus is on the investment required for infrastructure... and investments to backfill existing LNG plants around the world," Shell's head of LNG Cederic Cremers told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.

Infrastructure includes LNG regasification terminals and gas pipelines, he said.

