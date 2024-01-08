News & Insights

SHEL

Shell flags Q4 writedown of up to $4.5 bln, mainly on Singapore assets

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

January 08, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background on Singapore assets in paragraph 2, details from Q4 update note in paragraph 3

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L on Monday flagged impairment charges of about $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter, mainly related to the Singapore refining and chemicals hub the oil major is looking to sell.

The assets include a 237,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a one million metric ton per year (tpy) ethylene plant on Singapore's Bukom and Jurong islands, for which it had announced a strategic review last year.

Ahead of fourth-quarter results on Feb. 1, the company also said gas trading would be significantly higher than the previous three-month period, while upstream production would come in at 1,830 - 1,930 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Meanwhile, its chemicals & products division is expected to post an adjusted earnings loss for the period, it added.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Varun H K)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.