News & Insights

World Markets
SHEL

Shell finds hydrocarbons in latest Namibia exploration well

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

July 12, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Shell SHEL.L said on Wednesday it had successfully completed drilling a fourth exploration well, Lesedi-1X, in Namibia that confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons.

Shell and France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have made several oil and gas discoveries off the coast of the southern African country in recent years, leading to a sharp increase in exploration activity there.

In its statement on Wednesday, Shell said data following the successful fourth drilling confirmed the presence of hydrocarbons, adding "further evaluation is required to determine development potential".

Shell and its partners QatarEnergy and Namibia's national oil company plan to drill two further wells in Namibia by the third quarter of this year, a document dated March and seen by Reuters showed.

It also showed Shell had applied for a licence to drill another 10 exploration and appraisal wells in Nambia.

Shell has declined to comment on the document.

TotalEnergies made an oil discovery in February 2022 in the Venus well in Nambia's Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) 56, which analysts at Barclays estimate holds 3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Shell reported discoveries in the Graff, La Rona and Jonker wells in PEL 39, which together are estimated to hold 1.7 billion boe, according to Barclays.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.