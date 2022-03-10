Shell faces $0.4 bln writedown on exit from Russian downstream business

SHEL

Shell faces further writedowns from exiting Russia over the country's invasion of Ukraine, it said on Thursday, flagging that it had $0.4 billion in Russian downstream assets as well as the $3 billion in other projects announced previously.

The oil major announced on Feb. 28 that it would quit its ventures in Russia with Gazprom GAZP.MM and related entities including the flagship Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

