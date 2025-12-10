Shell Eyes LLOG Deal to Strengthen Its Gulf of America Portfolio

Shell plc SHEL is reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire LLOG Exploration Offshore in a transaction valued at more than $3 billion. If finalized, the deal would mark a major strategic push to enhance Shell’s upstream position in the U.S. Gulf — one of its most important long-term growth regions.

For a long time, Shell has been sharpening its portfolio through disciplined divestments and focused investments, exiting lower-value assets like its Colonial Enterprises stake while backing high-return projects, such as Nigeria’s HI gas development. Strong upstream performance — from early capacity achievements at Whale and Mero to ongoing progress in Nigeria, Brazil, and Oman — supports steady production and cash flow, helping the company maintain efficiency, resilience, and long-term profitability.

LLOG- A Strategic Play for Upstream Expansion

LLOG currently delivers around 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with production expected to rise sharply toward 2030. Its assets, including the Salamanca development and the long-running Who Dat field, offer Shell a combination of stable output and future growth potential. LLOG’s recent acquisition of 41 deepwater blocks further strengthens the attractiveness of its portfolio.

Why the Deal Matters for Shell

Shell’s growing upstream challenge makes expansion and strategic Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) increasingly critical. The company predicts that its output is expected to decline to nearly 2.4 million barrels of oil equivalent a day by 2035 — leaving a roughly 500,000-boed shortfall — the company must act decisively to preserve its long-term production funnel. Years of limited exploration success and underinvestment have made large organic discoveries harder to secure, pushing Shell to look beyond traditional drilling to sustain volumes. As a result, targeted acquisitions and portfolio-building deals offer a faster, more reliable way to replenish reserves, stabilize output, and support Shell’s strategy of keeping production flat while strengthening the resilience of its upstream business.

Shell also signaled its growing interest in selective M&A on its recent third-quarterearnings call where CEO Wael Sawan highlighted the need for compelling M&A opportunities in 2026. Analysts have pointed to North American gas and deepwater oil as strong fits for Shell’s strategy, making LLOG’s asset base a natural complement. The addition would consolidate Shell’s existing leadership in the U.S. Gulf, a region prized for its longevity and cost-efficient development.

Deal Expected Soon — but Not Yet Guaranteed

An agreement is close and could be finalized by year-end, though there is still no certainty as discussions remain private. Shell has declined to comment, and LLOG has yet to respond, leaving industry watchers awaiting further developments.

If completed, the acquisition would represent a significant step in Shell’s ambition to deepen its upstream resilience and capitalize on high-quality Gulf of America resources poised for strong long-term returns.

