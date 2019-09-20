Shell, Exxon Mobil among groups to build 5 Pakistan LNG terminals

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan has approved the construction of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals by groups that include Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, aiming to triple imports and ease the country's chronic gas shortage, Pakistan's oil minister said on Friday.

The five terminals could be in operation within two to three years, Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan's minister of power and petroleum, said in an interview.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Islamabad Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

