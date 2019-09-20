Commodities

Shell, Exxon Mobil among groups to build 5 Pakistan LNG terminals

Rod Nickel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Pakistan has approved the construction of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals by groups that include Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell, aiming to triple imports and ease the country's chronic gas shortage, Pakistan's oil minister said on Friday.

The five terminals could be in operation within two to three years, Omar Ayub Khan, Pakistan's minister of power and petroleum, said in an interview.

