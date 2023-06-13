News & Insights

SHEL

Shell extends Norway Nyhamna gas plant maintenance on cooling system issues

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

June 13, 2023 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - A maintenance outage at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant has been extended by almost a month to mid-July due to problems with the plant's cooling system, operator Shell said on Tuesday.

Shell extended the outage to July 15 from 21 June, according to an update via the transparency pages of Norwegian gas infrastructure operator Gassco.

Shell said it had stopped all non-essential work at Nyhamna after discovering a gas formation with hydrogen when cleaning a water-based cooling system.

"We are working to resolve the technical issues," a company spokesperson said.

The gas formed in the cooling system is not related to the natural gas that is usually processed and exported from Nyhamna, Shell said.

Nyhamna processes gas from the Ormen Lange and Aasta Hansteen fields, with the outage cutting 79.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of export capacity per day. (Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: NORWAY GAS/SHELL NYHAMNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.