Shell expects Zydeco oil pipeline to restart on Friday

May 25, 2023 — 05:19 pm EDT

HOUSTON, May 25 (Reuters) - A Shell Plc SHEL.L unit on Thursday said it will begin oil deliveries on the Houston to Nederland portion of its Zydeco pipeline on Friday, a month after a spill forced the line shut.

The 22-inch pipeline, which has a total capacity of 360,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, was shut in April after a limited release of crude oil was detected in the Intracoastal Waterway, east of the Sabine River.

Shell Pipeline Co said repairs had been completed and the company resumed operations on Wednesday on a portion of Zydeco originating at Port Neches, Texas, that delivers oil to Houma, Louisiana.

Price for Light Louisiana Sweet oil, delivered to the pipeline, had spiked earlier this month to trade at a more than $3 premium to U.S. crude futures as the outage limited supply of the crude.

