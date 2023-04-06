SHEL

Shell expects Q1 adjusted corporate loss due to tax charges

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

April 06, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Thursday it expects to post an adjusted corporate loss of between $1.2 billion and $0.9 billion for the first quarter, due to one-off tax charges.

Europe's largest oil and gas company expects first-quarter trading at its integrated gas division to be at similar levels to the previous quarter, it said in an update ahead of its results on May 4.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.