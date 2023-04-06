Shell expects Q1 adjusted corporate loss due to tax charges

April 6 (Reuters) - Shell Plc SHEL.L said on Thursday it expects to post an adjusted corporate loss of between $1.2 billion and $0.9 billion for the first quarter, due to one-off tax charges.

Europe's largest oil and gas company expects first-quarter trading at its integrated gas division to be at similar levels to the previous quarter, it said in an update ahead of its results on May 4.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.