Shell expects hurricane-hit offshore facility to restart in November

Arathy S Nair Reuters
Oct 22 (Reuters) - Shell RDSa.L said on Friday it expects an offshore transfer facility, which was shut due to damage from Hurricane Ida, to be operational in the first half of November.

The company had previously said it expected its West Delta-143 offshore facility to be offline for repairs until the end of 2021.

Once WD-143 is operational, the Mars Oil Pipeline expects to resume normal operations as producers ramp up production.

