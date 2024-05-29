Shell Executives Engage in Stock Transactions

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has disclosed that legal director Philippa Bounds completed a ‘Bed and ISA’ transaction, selling and then repurchasing 8,961 shares for her ISA, while three associates each bought 312 shares, all transactions occurring on the London Stock Exchange on May 23, 2024. The financial moves are part of the company’s compliance with EU and UK market abuse regulations, emphasizing the active participation of key individuals in the company’s stock on the open market.

