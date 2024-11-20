News & Insights

Shell Executes Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 20, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has executed a share buyback program, repurchasing over 1.9 million shares across various trading venues as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. The transactions, handled independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, reflect Shell’s commitment to its buyback plan running until January 2025. Investors may find this move significant as it indicates confidence in Shell’s financial stability and future prospects.

