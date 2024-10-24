Shell Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has repurchased shares worth millions as part of its existing buy-back program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The buy-back, managed by Citigroup, involves both on- and off-market purchases under set parameters, reflecting a strategic move to optimize financial flexibility. This transaction highlights Shell’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders and signals confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

