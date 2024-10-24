News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Executes Strategic Share Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has repurchased shares worth millions as part of its existing buy-back program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The buy-back, managed by Citigroup, involves both on- and off-market purchases under set parameters, reflecting a strategic move to optimize financial flexibility. This transaction highlights Shell’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders and signals confidence in its long-term growth prospects.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.