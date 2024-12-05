Shell Executes Significant Share Buy-Back Program

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shell has repurchased over two million of its own shares as part of an ongoing buy-back program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The transactions were carried out through multiple trading venues, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited independently managing the trades. This move reflects Shell’s strategic commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering returns to investors.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.