Shell Executes Significant Share Buy-Back Program

December 05, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has repurchased over two million of its own shares as part of an ongoing buy-back program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The transactions were carried out through multiple trading venues, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited independently managing the trades. This move reflects Shell’s strategic commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering returns to investors.

