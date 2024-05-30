Shell Executes Share Buy-Back Program

News & Insights

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the purchase of its own shares for cancellation on May 29, 2024, as part of the company’s existing buy-back program initiated earlier that month. The buy-backs were executed across multiple trading venues and within previously established parameters, in compliance with regulatory requirements. This step is part of Shell’s strategy to manage share capital and potentially increase shareholder value.

