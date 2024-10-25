Shell Executes Major Share Buyback Programme

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing over 1.2 million shares as part of its ongoing programme. These transactions were conducted across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange and XAMS, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited making independent trading decisions. This move is part of Shell’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through its structured buyback programme.

