News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Executes Major Share Buyback Programme

October 25, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing over 1.2 million shares as part of its ongoing programme. These transactions were conducted across multiple trading venues, including the London Stock Exchange and XAMS, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited making independent trading decisions. This move is part of Shell’s strategy to enhance shareholder value through its structured buyback programme.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.