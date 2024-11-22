Shell Executes Major Share Buy-Back Initiative

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Shell plc has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over a million shares on November 22, 2024, as part of its existing programme. The transactions were carried out on various trading platforms, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited independently managing the trades. This strategic move aligns with Shell’s planned financial maneuvers to optimize shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.