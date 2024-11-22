Shell Executes Major Share Buy-Back Initiative

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Shell plc has executed a significant share buy-back, purchasing over a million shares on November 22, 2024, as part of its existing programme. The transactions were carried out on various trading platforms, with Citigroup Global Markets Limited independently managing the trades. This strategic move aligns with Shell’s planned financial maneuvers to optimize shareholder value.
For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.