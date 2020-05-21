World Markets

Shell evacuates foreign staff from Iraq's Basra Gas project - executives

Contributor
Aref Mohammed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toby Melville / Reuters

Shell temporarily evacuated foreign staff, numbering around 60, from Iraq's Basra Gas Company for security reasons and flew them out of the country but production was not disrupted, officials and company executives said on Thursday.

Adds quote, details

BASRA, Iraq, May 21 (Reuters) - Shell RDSa.L temporarily evacuated foreign staff, numbering around 60, from Iraq's Basra Gas Company for security reasons and flew them out of the country but production was not disrupted, officials and company executives said on Thursday.

The staff were evacuated on Wednesday after laid off workers staged a protest in the headquarters of Basra Gas Company, a venture between state-owned South Gas Company, Shell and Mitsubishi, officials said.

The protest was also close to a Shell company compound.

Operations at the gas project were not affected by the evacuation and work was continuing normally, overseen by Iraqi engineers, Iraqi officials said.

"Shell's evacuation is a precautionary and temporary measure and its foreign staff will provide advice and perform their duties remotely for now," a senior Basra Gas Company official said.

Iraqi security officials providing security at the Basra Gas Company said Wednesday's protest was limited and did not pose a threat, adding that the situation was secured.

Most energy companies in Iraq's south laid off workers to cut costs after oil prices crashed amid the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ahmed.rasheed@thomsonreuters.com; +964-7901-947-131; Reuters Messaging: ahmed.rasheed.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular