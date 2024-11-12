News & Insights

Stocks

Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

November 12, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has bought back a total of 947,000 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with purchases made on the London Stock Exchange and XAMS. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance shareholder value, executed independently by Citigroup Global Markets. The company continues to operate under strict regulatory compliance as it seeks to optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:SHEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.