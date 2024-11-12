Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Strategic Buyback

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has bought back a total of 947,000 shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, with purchases made on the London Stock Exchange and XAMS. This strategic move is part of a broader effort to enhance shareholder value, executed independently by Citigroup Global Markets. The company continues to operate under strict regulatory compliance as it seeks to optimize its capital structure.

