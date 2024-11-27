Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buy-Back

News & Insights

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell has announced the repurchase of 2.12 million shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program, with trades executed on various trading venues. The buy-back, managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, aims to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. This strategic move aligns with the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

