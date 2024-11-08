News & Insights

Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Program

November 08, 2024 — 01:12 pm EST

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced a significant buy-back of its own shares as part of an ongoing program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The company has repurchased over 1.8 million shares across various trading venues, demonstrating a strategic move to manage its capital effectively. This action is part of a broader initiative managed independently by Citigroup Global Markets Limited, running until January 2025.

