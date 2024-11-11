News & Insights

Shell Enhances Shareholder Value with Buy-Back Plan

November 11, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.

Shell plc has announced the repurchase of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move, involving significant purchases on the LSE and XAMS, aims to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s commitment to strategic financial management. Citigroup Global Markets Limited will independently manage trading decisions for this program until January 2025.

