Shell Engages in Significant Share Buyback Activity

Shell has announced the repurchase of over 2 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back programme. The transactions, executed on multiple trading venues, are aimed at enhancing shareholder value and are independently managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This move reflects Shell’s strategic effort to optimize its capital structure amid evolving market conditions.

